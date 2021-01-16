Just one game in, Canes captain Jordan Staal placed on COVID-19 protocol list

The Carolina Hurricanes will be without its captain after placing Jordan Staal on the COVID-19 protocol list on Friday.Saturday, Rod Brind'Amour said he wasn't sure how long Staal would be out and he didn't confirm whether he had tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was quarantining because of contact tracing.The team announced forward Morgan Geekie has been recalled from the taxi squad on an emergency basis in place of Staal's absence. Geekie skated in all eight of Carolina's postseason games in 2020 - recording one assist but Brind'Amour says Staal will definitely be missed."He's our leader on and off the ice," Brind'Amour said. "We rely on him for so much. He's a big part of what we're doing but I know that's part of what goes on in all sports. We've got to step up. Other guys have to fill that role.""The taxi squad is a little different obviously no one has done it before," said Geekie. "We've got a good group of guys in there that are just taking it day by day. Every day is different as everybody knows. I'm just going to go out tonight and try and continue to play well and hopefully, good things will come."