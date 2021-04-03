Amber Alert issued for missing Greensboro 1-year-old allegedly abducted by 2 men, police say

Josea Andre Petty

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Greensboro boy who was allegedly abducted by two men, according to police.Josea Andre Petty is 2 feet five inches and weighs 35 lbs. Petty has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants and white socks.Greensboro police said there are allegedly two abductors, both described as men. One man is 35 years old with a black jacket, black knit cap and black pants with white stripes.The other man is described as 25 years old with a black jacket and gray pants.According to Greensboro police, they were last seen overnight at the Valero gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro with Josea in the rear seat. The car was a 2018 Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate 5D16DV.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2223, or call 911 or *HP.