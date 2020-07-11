sports

Duke hires Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson as women's basketball coach

By

Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson during the first half on an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Boston, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 (Michael Dwyer)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kara Lawson is the new women's basketball coach at Duke.

The Blue Devils made it official this afternoon hiring the 39 year-old to replace Joanne P. McCallie, who resigned last week.

Duke women's basketball head coach steps down after 13 seasons

She's the fifth coach in program history and first Black woman to get the job.


Lawson played college ball at the University of Tennessee under legendary coach Pat Summitt.

She won a WNBA championship with Sacramento and Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.

A year ago, the Boston Celtics hired her as an assistant coach. Before that, she worked as a television analyst on both college and NBA broadcasts.

Lawson takes over a Duke program that has been fading in recent years.

The Blue Devils missed the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and haven't won a league title over the last seven seasons.

McCallie decided to walk away instead of fulfilling the last year of her contract.
