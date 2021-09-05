Crews recover body of Raleigh man who drowned at Falls Lake, officials say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a Raleigh man who drowned at Falls Lake Saturday evening has been recovered, officials said.The Wake County Sheriff's Office searched Falls Lake through the night and then resumed again Sunday morning after a reported drowning.At some point during Sunday's search, the body was recovered, according to Eric Curry from the Wake County Sheriff's Office.Officials identified the drowning victim as Kenneth Jerome Harris, 28, of Raleigh.The drowning happened Saturday evening in the area near Ghoston Road and New Lights Road.Just before 7 p.m. deputies responded and some people standing near the shore said that their friend, who couldn't swim, was in the water when he suddenly disappeared.The Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit, Franklin County's Dive Team and Wake County investigators began searching the water Saturday night.Dive teams from other counties also assisted.This is the fourth drowning call there this year - which is about average in recent years, according to officials.Witnesses told deputies that Harris, who couldn't swim, submerged underwater and never resurfaced.At the scene, Sheriff Gerald Baker spoke generally about water safety."We can't stress enough when you get in that water to be safe, because this is not a pool where you have a floor and can have a little bit of an understanding of where you're swimming at," Sheriff Baker said. "The drops here at the surface of these lakes, you can be standing here like you or I can now, take two or three steps, and there's nothing under you."