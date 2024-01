Raleigh police investigate possible kidnapping of 1-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Department is investigating the possible kidnapping of a 1-year-old.

Officers were called to a home near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and Glascock Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Someone reported to police that the baby had been kidnapped. However, police said they believe the child is safe.

There is no active hunt for the child and no AMBER Alert is expected at this time. Police are still trying to sort out the details of what happened.