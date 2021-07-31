24-year-old dies after being shot in car along US 70 in Garner, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on U.S. 70 Friday night.Authorities said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on U.S. 70 near the intersection of I-40.According to police, Kyree Deron Dickerson, 24, of Raleigh, was the front seat passenger in a 2004 Mercedes when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to Wake Medical Center Garner where he died from his injuries.The driver of the Mercedes was not hurt.A section of U.S. 70 was closed Friday night for several hours as police investigated."This does not appear to be a random incident, and investigators are working diligently to locate the suspect vehicle and identify the person(s) responsible for Dickerson's death, "said Captain Lorie Smith.Garner police are asking anyone who has information about this shooting incident to contact the Garner Police Department's Crime Tip Line at (919) 890-7318 or GPDtips@garnernc.gov.