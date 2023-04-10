Man facing charges for deadly Raleigh Christmas parade tragedy back in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man facing charges for the deadly Raleigh Christmas parade tragedy is heading back to court.

The 20-year-old is going to be arraigned Monday morning for a misdemeanor charge has been upgraded to a felony.

Landen Glass is charged is facing involuntary manslaughter among other charges.

He's accused of hitting and killing 11-year-old Hailey Brooks as she was performing at the parade.

Police say Glass lost control of his brakes as he was driving a truck and pulling a parade float.

Previously ABC11 found he was charged numerous times for state law vehicle violations in Virginia.

Just last week lawmakers filed a bill in the General Assembly hoping to prevent a similar tragedy.

The Shine Like Hailey Act would set new rules for those participating in parades.

It would require proof of a vehicle safety inspection by law enforcement and verification of a valid driver's license.

A month before the tragic accident Glass received a ticket for failure to inspect a vehicle.