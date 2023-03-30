Landen Glass, driver in deadly Raleigh parade accident, released on bond

Landen Christopher Glass appeared in court after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Hailey Brooks' parents attended the hearing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver of a truck that lost control and struck and killed a parade participant in December is out of jail after posting bond Thursday morning.

Landen Christopher Glass, 20, was given a $250,000 secured bond during a court hearing on Wednesday. He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, as well as several other charges..

Terms of his release include electronic monitoring, and he will not be able to drive.

Glass' next court appearance is set for April 10.

On Wednesday, the family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was hit and killed by the runaway truck during the Raleigh Christmas parade spoke out publicly for the first time.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report