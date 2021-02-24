Homicide investigation underway after man's body found in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found Tuesday morning.Authorities said officers responded to the 8000 block of Marsh Hollow Drive just before noon and found the body of Larry Donnell Morrisey, 48.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.