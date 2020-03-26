Lidl plans to hire 1,000 workers for grocery stores, warehouse during COVID-19 crisis

Lidl US announced Thursday that it is looking to hire up to 1,000 temporary employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
The jobs will be for a minimum of two months across its store network and distribution centers.
"Every day, our number one priority is the health and safety of our customers and our team, and that is our primary focus during this public health emergency," Lidl US Chairman Roman Heini said. "The new positions announced today will help us better meet the unprecedented needs of our customers. We are working hard to serve them and protect the health of our employees who are playing a critical role."
The newly hired employees without health insurance will immediately be eligible for medical benefits covering testing and treatment related to COVID-19 at no cost. Current Lidl US employees enrolled in company insurance plans will automatically receive the enhanced medical benefits package.
"When Lidl US asked us to help develop an enhanced plan to support their team amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we were honored to partner with them," said Brian D. Pieninck, President and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.
Lidl, a German grocer that operates its U.S. headquarters out of Arlington County, Virginia, has more than 95 stores in the United States, including two in Raleigh, and one each in Cary, Sanford and Wake Forest.
It also operates a regional distribution center in Mebane.
