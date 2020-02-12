bite size

Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO -- Forget the flowers and the chocolate, this may be the best Valentine's Day gift of them all.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is serving up heart-shaped deep dish pizza in Chicago.

"If you're going to give a gift, why not give something you can eat?" Rick Malnati said.

Malnati recommended that Chicagoans embrace what they really love this holiday.

"Why not be who you are, get a pizza. Get a pizza and a beer," he said.

The pizzeria also offers heart-shaped chocolate chip cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge overturns Silent Sam deal between UNC, Confederate group
Snow storm 6 years ago brought days of chaos to NC
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
Steel beam crashes through MI man's windshield on highway
Show More
'Dynamic left turn' will save 2,000 hours per year: NCDOT
VA pays $40K owed to disabled veteran
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Man claims bed bugs bit him at Fayetteville hospital
98-year-old Girl Scout continues her mission and selling cookies
More TOP STORIES News