bite size

Velma's Cafe in South Gate is a modern Mexican cafe

Velma's Café in the Hollydale neighborhood of South Gate is a modern Mexican café inspired by traditional home cooking and recipes, but created with a modern twist to beloved Latino food favorites.

Chef Anthony La Pietra, a proud graduate of Le Codon Blue Culinary School, wanted to create a menu that reminded him of his mom's cooking, but also appealed to a diversity of customers and variety of tastes.

"Velma's Café gives our customers quality, delicious food without having to go too far," La Prieta said.

"I never thought I'd like a vegan taco, but I love it," customer Ashley Rodriguez said.

From vegan tacos and fried chayotes to jalapeno rellenos and abuelita brownies, Velma's Café is all about small bites with big flavor.

Follow Velma's Cafe on social media!

Velma's Cafe Facebook

Velma's Cafe Instagram

Check out their full menu and location Velma's Cafe
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south gatefoodcafesmexicantacosbite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Enroll your tastebuds at Meatball U for some A+ comfort food
These Hennessy Wings Are Out of This World!
Virtual reality brings new dining experience to NYC
Not east. Not west. This is a unique style of NC BBQ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter helps daycare owner get back $6,100 state owed her
New boutique hotel open in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh leaders move ahead with downtown headquarters hotel
Thousands of Census jobs remain open
Man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving 10-year-old
NC Museum of History opens Green Book display
DHA extends hotel stays for weary McDougald Terrace residents
Show More
Hope Mills parish house to be demolished despite preservation attempt
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
WCPSS defends lunch table cleaning method as petition resurfaces
NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of child sex crimes
Waffle House again taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
More TOP STORIES News