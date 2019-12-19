all good

This Ice Rink Is Accessible to All!

Iceoplex in Simi Valley, in conjunction with the charitable organization, The Ark, hosts a day for special needs adults to come enjoy an ice skating show, as well as the ability to go onto the ice in their wheelchairs and a Santa sleigh. This is the fourth year that Iceoplex has partnered with The Ark of Ventura to host this event. The volunteers are young skaters who frequent the Iceoplex throughout the season. Theses skaters enjoyed sharing their love of skating with participants that have special needs because of the joy and excitment they express during the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
simi valleyfigure skatingiceholidayspecial needs childrenall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
'Michele's Angel' performs random acts of kindness, requests kind messages for widower
Thousands of Santa letters arrive at Chelsea apartment
Hospital uses animation to bring storybooks to life for sick kids
Santa Society Answers Letters to Santa from Families in Need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's office: 'No merit' to 2nd allegation against Vance Co. SRO
RDU says perimeter fence needed to keep trespassers out
22-year-old dies in Wake Forest shooting
Gun found between 2 bodies in Orange County bathroom
Duke Hospital bans children under 12 amid flu concerns
Pat McCrory considering U.S. Senate bid for 2022
FBI New York says fugitive known as 'Gutter' may be in NC
Show More
3 masked men on the run after Mebane bank robbery
The 411: Facebook to air Super Bowl LIV ad
Driver who passed stopped school bus attacked in court
'Virtual kidnapping' scam terrifies parents into paying up
24 Bibles stolen from nonprofit that gives them to inmates
More TOP STORIES News