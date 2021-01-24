shooting

21-year-old man, child seriously injured in Lumberton shooting, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Lumberton, including a child.

Just before 4:15 p.m., Lumberton officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Gavintown Road and Elizabethtown Road. On arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims were identified as a 21-year-old Rock Hill, S.C. man and the other being a Lumberton child.

Police said the shooting was the result of a fight between the shooting victims and an occupant of a gold or champagne-colored car. The shooter's vehicle then sped away.

Both victims were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.
