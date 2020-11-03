'We believe in the power of prayer': Raleigh pastors call for peace and unity before election

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Black pastors are calling for unity and respect in the middle of this charged political climate.Nearly a dozen people gathered for a service Monday night at the Macedonia New Life Church in Southeast Raleigh. The service was also streamed on Facebook."This is perhaps the most existential election in our lifetime," said Reverend Joe Stevenson, pastor at Macedonia. "It's perhaps one of the most important, if not the most consequential."Reverend Stevenson and Bishop Darnell Dixon from Bible Way Temple in Raleigh led the call for prayer."This call for peace is speaking to the entire nation, whoever will hear this," said Bishop Dixon. "We're saying that in Raleigh, North Carolina and in the state, which is a battleground, it's important for people to have a free and safe election."Reverend Stevenson said his church has served as a polling site for years and so far there have been no issues. He's hoping it stays that way tomorrow."There is a positive response even though this is a charged election, we believe in the power of prayer," Stevenson said.