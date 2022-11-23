Increased security expected at malls for Black Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Security will be increased at malls in the Triangle during the expected Black Friday shopping rush.

The Street at Southpoint told ABC11 it has security in place every day, but it would have increased security ready to go for Black Friday.

Crabtree Valley Mall said it routinely enhances its security presence on busy shopping days.

"Crabtree's top priority is to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests, employees, and retailers. We have many measures in place to do so, including having a fully staffed onsite security team supplemented with sworn Raleigh Police Officers. While safety is always paramount, out of precaution, we enhance our security presence on Black Friday and other key shopping times, including having additional Raleigh Police Officers on property," Crabtree General Manager Debora Overholt said.

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

Crabtree Valley Mall will be open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Streets of Southpoint will be open from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., and then it will open from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday. Individual stores at each mall may have different hours.

In 2021, a shooting at the Street of Southpoint resulted in six people being injured. The mall was evacuated and had to close for the rest of the day. Two people were charged in connection to the shooting, which reportedly stemmed from an attempted robbery.