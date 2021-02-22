child abduction

Man accused of abducting North Carolina 14-year-old communicated with children on their school computers, police say

DENTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities on Monday released more details about the case involving a 14-year-old girl abducted from her North Carolina home.

Her alleged kidnapper -- identified as William Robert Ice, of Mercer County, Pennsylvania -- died after a shootout with police in Arkansas.

The girl was reported missing on Feb. 11 from her home in southern Davidson County. Ice was caught in Arkansas with the girl on Saturday.

Police announced on Monday that, while searching Ice's home, agents found names and addresses of other children in Alamance County. Through those names, they were able to identify a total 10 children Ice had been in contact with.

Officials said the kids were using their school computers to speak with Ice.

"While they're in school there is firewalls for this," said Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. "When they are taking tablets home, there's nothing. It's whatever's on their server at their house and that's a big problem because they're talking to who? And they're getting on what sites? No one knows."

Authorities also said Ice used many different email addresses and platforms online to keep himself anonymous. That made it challenging for police to find out his real identity.

"Predators like this online are very good at these grooming techniques," said Sgt. Blake of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. "They are very good at exploiting these types of emotions of these children."

As for the girl Ice abducted, police said she "suffered a traumatic experience" and has a long road to recovery.
