Man arrested in stabbing of 3 at Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers arrested the man accused of stabbing three people at a Durham apartment complex Saturday morning.
Investigators arrested 53-year-old Willie Cornelius Vinson, of Graham, and charged him with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Officers said he stabbed three people, who all recovered, at the Valley Terrace Apartments in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road.
Vinson was arrested in Burlington on Monday and was placed into the Alamance County jail.
After this arrest, he was also charged with assault on a female in Alamance County in a separate case.
