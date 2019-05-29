stabbing

Man arrested in stabbing of 3 at Durham apartment

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers arrested the man accused of stabbing three people at a Durham apartment complex Saturday morning.

Investigators arrested 53-year-old Willie Cornelius Vinson, of Graham, and charged him with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Officers said he stabbed three people, who all recovered, at the Valley Terrace Apartments in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road.

Vinson was arrested in Burlington on Monday and was placed into the Alamance County jail.

After this arrest, he was also charged with assault on a female in Alamance County in a separate case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham hotel
Fayetteville stabbing leaves man in critical condition
Man stabs kids at Japan bus stop; at least 19 people wounded
17-year-old charged in deadly Raleigh stabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Why this Raleigh psychic says his abilities are a gift from God
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham hotel
Show More
School to reprint yearbook after students hold up 'white power' sign
Fort Bragg tot holds American flag over father's grave on Memorial Day
Baby dies after being neglected during nap at daycare, parents say
Teammates, friends shave heads for girl diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Raleigh crossing guard busts a move after 3-day weekend
More TOP STORIES News