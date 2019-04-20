RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a man with attempted murder after a man was found stabbed in the street Thursday morning.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 18 when police responded to W. Lenoir and S. Dawson streets and found Antrell Tripp, 34, with a stab wound.
Tripp was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.
Tavian Jamar McClamb, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
McClamb was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.
Raleigh man charged with attempted murder after man found stabbed in street
ATTEMPTED MURDER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News