Raleigh man charged with attempted murder after man found stabbed in street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a man with attempted murder after a man was found stabbed in the street Thursday morning.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on April 18 when police responded to W. Lenoir and S. Dawson streets and found Antrell Tripp, 34, with a stab wound.Tripp was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.Tavian Jamar McClamb, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.McClamb was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.