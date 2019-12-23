One driver charged with DWI, the other driver cited in Fayetteville crash that killed 7-year-old boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with DWI in a crash that left a 7-year-old boy dead in Fayetteville earlier this month.
Joseph Simmons was arrested for involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, speeding, and no seatbelt, police said on Monday.
The crash happened on Dec. 9.
Police said Simmons was traveling north on Hope Mills Road while another car, driven by Kamran Figaro, turned left onto Hope Mills Road from Ashton Road, causing the vehicles to collide.
Timothy Leggett was in his backyard when he heard the impact.
"We started praying there on the spot for them, for their families that they would get through this rough time," said Leggett.
The two drivers, as well as a 7-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy who were in the car with Figaro, were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.
The 7-year-old boy later died.
Figaro was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Resident Ronald Lavender said the city should install a light.
"When school's out and it's rush hour. It's mad time, so a flashing light might do it," said Lavender.
