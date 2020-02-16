shooting

Man dead, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a toddler is in critical condition after a Sunday afternoon shooting in Durham.

Officers responded to the call of an attempted suicide on the 600 block of Reservoir Street just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound and a juvenile suffering from life-threatening injuries.



On Monday, neighbors told ABC11 that 28-year-old Cortez Thorpe, who was found dead at the scene, was the father of the 3-year-old girl who was shot.

"When I pulled up, the dude was laying in the street," said Marquet Brown, a family friend.

Durham police are investigating the case and did not confirm or release any details other than saying the child was taken to the hospital and was described as "stable."

Friends of Thorpe told ABC11 that Thorpe did not live in the neighborhood where the incident happened but would often visit.

"He was a good boy. He had his ups and downs, but he was a very good boy," said Larica Osborne, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened. "It was just an accident, terrible thing. He went through a little emotion and did what he did."

Police are not searching for a suspect in the incident at this time.



Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
