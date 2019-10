Adam Clayton Stewart, 37, of Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 37-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a 21-year-old man dead in Four Oaks Friday afternoon.Johnston County deputies responded to a shooting on the 6300 block of Devils Racetrack Road just after 12 p.m. Deputies found Jacob Whaley, 21, of Four Oaks dead from a gunshot wound.Deputies later arrested Adam Clayton Stewart, 37, of Four Oaks in relation to Whaley's death.Stewart was charged with the murder of Whaley and is being held at the Johnston County Jail under no bond.