shooting

Man injured in shooting at Raleigh apartment complex, police investigating

RALEIGH -- A man is in the hospital after being shot at a Raleigh apartment complex Thursday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning a shooting along the 3200 block of Holston Lane at the Pines of Ashton Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was later taken to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries.

Raleigh police did not say if they had a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootingapartmentraleigh news
SHOOTING
Father says Jacob Blake, Black man shot by police, is paralyzed
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Man arrested in fatal shooting near Fayetteville intersection
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump's big moment at the 2020 RNC
Raleigh mayor issues curfew for Friday and Saturday nights
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in fatal shooting of protesters in Wisconsin
LATEST: UNC, NC State report new COVID-19 clusters
Black Republicans in NC hope racial diversity of RNC sways voters
Retired St. Louis police captain's widow addresses RNC
Dog food recalled because of salmonella concerns
Show More
Trump's big night: Expect talk of GOP progress, Dem anarchy
Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality
Raleigh church restores former school into historic site
DA: No charges filed in death of man shot by Raleigh officer
Customers attacked Cary restaurant workers when asked to wear mask
More TOP STORIES News