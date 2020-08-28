RALEIGH -- A man is in the hospital after being shot at a Raleigh apartment complex Thursday night.
Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning a shooting along the 3200 block of Holston Lane at the Pines of Ashton Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was later taken to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries.
Raleigh police did not say if they had a suspect in custody at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
Man injured in shooting at Raleigh apartment complex, police investigating
