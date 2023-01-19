Raleigh police arrest man in connection with 2021 shooting death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in a February 2021 homicide.
Police said Dontavion Hy-keem Miller, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.
Miller is charged in connection with the Feb. 25, 2021, shooting death of Steve Alphonso Martin, 38. Martin was taken to WakeMed but died from his injuries.
The shooting happened along the 2100 block of Milburnie Road in east Raleigh.
Police said the case remains under investigation.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report.