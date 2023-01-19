Raleigh police arrest man in connection with 2021 shooting death

The Raleigh Police Department released two 911 calls that revealed moments leading up to officers' response both callers' revealed they each heard six shots.​

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in a February 2021 homicide.

Police said Dontavion Hy-keem Miller, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Miller is charged in connection with the Feb. 25, 2021, shooting death of Steve Alphonso Martin, 38. Martin was taken to WakeMed but died from his injuries.

Dontavion Hy-keem Miller Raleigh Police Department

The shooting happened along the 2100 block of Milburnie Road in east Raleigh.

Police said the case remains under investigation.

Track crime in your neighborhood

OTHER STORIES

Mom, best friend identify man who died in custody of Raleigh police

Woman to leave hospital months after being injured during Hedingham mass shooting

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.