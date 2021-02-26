Wake Forest business owner leaves hospital after 75 day COVID-19 battle

"I had strokes. I had to go on the ventilator. I had to really say goodbye," David said.
"We were like is he going to come home. It was one of the scariest moments. That's my dad. I can't lose him," said Kinsey DeNicolais, David's daughter.
But David fought for his life and on Friday he won.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
"Feeling like it's time to go home. And that a miracle happened," David said.
Saying his final goodbyes to the team who saved his life, DeNicolais is hoping his story will make others think twice.
"I feel like I'm on borrowed time. I should not have survived statistically. And it was too easy to happen. So just be careful," said David.
Pfizer studying effects of 3rd COVID vaccine dose amid growing concerns over virus variants
Now that DeNicolais is home he says he's excited to sleep in his own bed and snuggle with his dogs.
EXTENDED INTERVIEW | 'I feel as though I am on borrowed time': COVID-19 survivor says after release from hospital