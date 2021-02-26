Wake Forest business owner leaves hospital after 75 day COVID-19 battle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10373910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Here I am 75 days later and I feel as though I am on borrowed time."

It has been about two and half months since David DeNicolais held his daughters. He was admitted into the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19."I had strokes. I had to go on the ventilator. I had to really say goodbye," David said."We were like is he going to come home. It was one of the scariest moments. That's my dad. I can't lose him," said Kinsey DeNicolais, David's daughter.But David fought for his life and on Friday he won."Feeling like it's time to go home. And that a miracle happened," David said.Saying his final goodbyes to the team who saved his life, DeNicolais is hoping his story will make others think twice."I feel like I'm on borrowed time. I should not have survived statistically. And it was too easy to happen. So just be careful," said David.Now that DeNicolais is home he says he's excited to sleep in his own bed and snuggle with his dogs.