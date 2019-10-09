After 87 pedestrians were hit in Fayetteville, NCDOT taking steps to make crosswalks safe

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 2018, 87 pedestrians were struck in Fayetteville crashes last year, according to NCDOT. Since then, more crosswalk improvements have been completed at various intersections, so streets are more pedestrian-friendly.Crosswalk improvements have been made at over 30 locations in Fayetteville since 2013, NCDOT said.Each year, $77 million a year is spent on signalized crosswalks, traffic signals, roundabouts and other small, but important safety improvements.Some improvements were made at frequently crossed intersections at Fayetteville State University and four locations on Cedar Creek Road near I-95.New crosswalks were equipped with rapid flashing beacons activated by the pedestrian by pushing a button. They will also have high-visibility markings and a pedestrian island in the middle of the road."We are committed to making our city more walkable and pedestrian friendly, and we are certainly very appreciative of what NCDOT has done to help us increase these kind of improvements across Fayetteville," said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. "But I want to emphasize that we need to get people to pay attention to where they cross - use marked cross walks when crossing roads if at all possible. Take the time to look for signed crossing areas, so you can cross safely. It's just not worth risking your life."