CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Margie Adams celebrated her 100th birthday in Clayton on Tuesday.Adams is the oldest resident at Gabriel Manor in Clayton and is considered a "jewel" of the community.During her long life, Margie has worked as a nurse and cosmetologist. She even sang the original jingle for RC Cola in early radio ads.The centenarian said clean living is the secret to her longevity."I don't smoke and I don't drink. I used to, when I was a teenager. But not now," Margie told ABC11.Margie was happily married for 75 years and is a devout Christian.Happy Birthday, Margie!