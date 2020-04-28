Some education officials believe the reentry into the classroom might be harder than the shutdown itself in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We just don't know what that's going to look like now," said Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.
Jewell normally would've been preparing for Red4Ed, which has brought thousands of educators to Downtown Raleigh the last two years to press lawmakers for better pay.
"We were all preparing for stay at home for the rest of this school year to continue distance learning," he said. "But we have to be prepared that we may be in this format for quite some time. I don't think we'll see 40 people in a classroom any time soon."
By the end of the week, GOP leaders anticipate passing a pair of bills that in part doles out more than $1 billion in federal relief funds.
In the meantime, Wake County Schools has passed out more than 25,000 tablets along with hotspots to help students with distance learning.
'We have to be prepared to be in this format for quite some time:' NCAE weighs in on future of in-person classes
