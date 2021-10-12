Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson set to respond again to comments calling LGBTQ education 'filth'

Representatives for Robinson said he will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday. ABC11 will stream that live in the above video player.
Robinson has been no stranger to controversial statements, but the comments protesters are pointing to this time around happened in June during a speech Robinson gave at a church. Video of the speech surfaced online last week.
In the video, Robinson called for a takeover of school curriculum, saying specifically "there's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth."
WATCH: 'We are not filth:' LGBTQ leaders push back against Robinson's comments
The White House called Robinson's comments "repugnant and offensive," and Gov. Roy Cooper's office called them "abhorrent." The state Republican Party and North Carolina's two most powerful state lawmakers, House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, have declined to comment.
Robinson already doubled down on those comments in an interview with ABC11 and with a video posted to his Facebook page on Oct. 9. He said his comments have nothing to do with equal treatment under the law for LGBTQ people. Instead, he says he's crusading against "intimate details" of sexuality being taught to children in schools.
He put forth three examples of that happening in North Carolina.
- A children's book reportedly assigned to a 4th-grade class in Wake County called "George," which has been praised for its inclusion of transgender experiences but also banned in several school districts across the country for the same reason.
- Two adult books ("Lawn Boy" by Jonathan Evison and "Gender Queer" by Maia Kobabe) which have also made headlines in other states for similar reasons. Robinson has yet to show if either was ever assigned for a class in North Carolina. Instead, they appear to be available to be checked out in some high school libraries.
Durham Public Schools confirmed that "Gender Queer" is not part of any school curriculum. Instead, it is available to be checked out at a library in one of the district's 54 schools.
On Monday, faith and community leaders representing the LGBTQ community held a news conference outside the lieutenant governor's office.
"It's heartbreaking still to see such hateful words come from somebody. It's pretty hard to hear," said Kori Hennessey, Director of Education and Programs at LGBT Center in Raleigh. "We have so many things we've had to fight for for such a long time and for something as simple as not being called filth and not being called names in general--it's just not something any of us will be quiet about."
Robinson's previous controversial statements
After the 2016 shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Robinson wrote on Facebook, "I pray for the souls of all those killed, healing for all those wounded, and comfort for the family members of the terrorist shooting in Orlando. However, homosexuality is STILL an abominable sin and I WILL NOT join in 'celebrating gay pride' nor will I fly their sacrilegious flag on my page."
In December 2016, Robinson criticized a National Geographic magazine cover titled "Gender Revolution" that displayed a 9-year-old transgender child. Robinson wrote, "The sick, deranged, sexual degenerates who promote this type of demonic behavior are the ones who will take the next step in our continuing moral decline toward total depravity. Free love, then homosexuality."
In 2017, Robinson wrote, "You CAN NOT love God and support the homosexual agenda."
Two years later, he chastised gender reassignment surgeries and accused parents of having "mentally raped" their transgender children. He also wrote in 2019 that "the same people who claim the new Rambo movie is (too) 'manly' are the same people who think it's okay for the homecoming queen to BE a man."
The Associated Press contributed.