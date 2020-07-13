'Politics are over:' Fayetteville mayor implores Market House demonstrators to relocate for safety reasons

The group, made up of local residents and community activists, set up tents on July 9 at the steps of the historical building, known to be a place where enslaved people were once sold, to have their five demands addressed by city leaders.
Here are those demands:
- A Citizen Review Board, not an advisory board, that includes community activists in the planning and implementation of the board.
- A Public-Facing Police Misconduct Webpage that would make officer misconduct and violation reports by the Fayetteville Police Department available for public consumption.
- Separate internal affairs investigation from the police department
- End the use of chemical agents and adopt the '8 Can't Wait' procedures to deescalate situations.
- Fund the community center/ community garden located at Orange St. School in an effort to promote a thriving community since it is the birthplace of educator, E. E. Smith.
In the last week, the group has seen a wide array of support from other community members and businesses, receiving countless food and supply donations.
Organizers have utilized this support to feed the homeless and any other people looking to eat.
Mayor Colvin told ABC11 he spoke to group organizers on Friday and told them the city is already looking at addressing many of the points they've made.
In addition, Colvin says there are safety concerns at that high-traffic roundabout, which is why he's asking the group to move.
Colvin went on to say "politics are over" and now it's about compliance with the law.
The mayor has put the enforcement of this request in the hands of Fayetteville PD and the city's legal team.
Fayetteville PD told ABC11 no arrests are planned for Monday evening, despite the rumors saying so.
#UPDATE: @FayettevillePD says no arrests will be made this evening, if the Ville's Voice chooses to remain outside the #MarketHouse, despite rumors circulating around social media. An FPD spokesperson says Chief Gina Hawkins will assess the situation Tuesday morning. @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/o2fdUydsbj pic.twitter.com/OIq8ZCRtHQ— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 13, 2020
An FPD spokesperson added that Chief Gina Hawkins will assess the situation on Tuesday and determine a plan going forward.
The city will hold a special meeting on July 20 at 5 p.m. to listen to Fayetteville PACT's recommendations for police oversight and policies.