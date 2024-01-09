Mebane City Council approves Buc-ee's permit during overnight session

The decision comes after an eight hour public hearing where people

The decision comes after an eight hour public hearing where people

The decision comes after an eight hour public hearing where people

The decision comes after an eight hour public hearing where people

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mebane City Council has approved a permit to build the state first Buc-ee's.

The decision comes after an eight-hour public hearing where people across the city and county voiced their concerns.

The plans call for a 75,000 square-foot building just off I-40 on a 32-acre site with up to 120 fuel pumps.

Buc-ee's popularity has made it a popular stop for tourists and drivers, which some in the community welcomed but others have concerns that it could be a headache for homeowners.

Just last week, a group delivered a petition to city leaders with more than 1,000 signatures voicing their opposition to the project, but it didn't stop councilors from approving the proposal.

Community members on both sides weighed in on the project overnight.

"The jobs. Tax revenue. And they're supposed to have some good stuff to eat. And gas prices supposed to be less. So I just see overall it being a good thing," said Philip Morgan.

"The level of congestion that the roads are going to be facing with an additional 1,000 hourly daily visitors on the weekdays and even more than that on Saturday. And that's just not something that our roads and local people want to be dealing with when we're trying to get to the doctor, to the grocery store, to see friends," said Kasey Kinsella.

In December, Mebane Planning and Zoning officials rejected the proposal for the Buc-ee's, but it was up to the city council who ultimately approved the permit.