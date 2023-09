The passing of the state budget last week opened the door for Medicaid coverage for 600,000 low-income adults.

Governor Roy Cooper expected to lay out timeline for Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper is expected to lay out the timeline for Medicaid expansion across North Carolina later today.

The passing of the state budget last week opened the door for Medicaid coverage for 600,000 low-income adults.

Medicaid expansion has been one of Governor Cooper's top priorities since taking office.

Governor Cooper announced shortly after the budget was passed that he would let it become law without his signature so the expansion could go forward.