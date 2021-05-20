Mental Health Action Day ​virtual conversation with experts

The Silent Struggle continues to impact thousands of people in North Carolina and millions across the country.
ABC11 hosted a virtual conversation with experts to answer your questions as the number of people with mental health concerns skyrockets.
Amber Rupinta was joined by:
- Dr. Anthony Smith, Alase Center for Enrichment in Durham
- Annie Schmidt, NAMI Wake County
- Dr. Michelle Laws, NCDHHS Division of Mental Health
- Dr. Katherine Hobbs Knutson, United Health Care (business sponsor)
Provider Bio - Dr. Katherine Knutson
Katherine Hobbs Knutson, MD MPH is a Senior Vice President at United Health Group and CEO of Optum Behavioral Care. She is an Adult and Child Psychiatrist and adjunct Assistant Professor at the Duke University School of Medicine. Through Optum Behavioral Care, Katherine is redesigning behavioral health care delivery, creating a scalable model to improve efficiency, quality, and access. Prior to Optum, Katherine was the Chief of Behavioral Health and Blue Cross North Carolina and drove value transformation through integrated care, quality improvement, and the development of alternative payment models for behavioral health. At Duke Health, she practices in integrated care settings treating individuals with serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Katherine was the Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Behavioral Healthcare (2017-18), Director of Community Psychiatry at the Children's National Health System (2014-15), and Associate Medical Director for Psychiatry for the Massachusetts Medicaid program (2013-14). She has conducted health services research on psychiatry telephone consultation programs, behavioral health predictive modeling, and care management interventions that incorporate peer and family support.