Funerals held for two of 5 teens killed when SUV crashed on Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funerals will be held for two of five teens killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard earlier this month.A wake will be held for 13-year-old Mikeal Freeman and 17-year-old Jeremiah Williams on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lea Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a visitation Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.Freeman and Williams were killed when the SUV they were in crashed into a bridge on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh at 80 mph on Sunday, October 17. Investigators later said the SUV was stolen and none of the five teenagers inside were wearing seatbelts.