RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Funerals will be held for two of five teens killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard earlier this month.
A wake will be held for 13-year-old Mikeal Freeman and 17-year-old Jeremiah Williams on Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lea Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a visitation Wednesday afternoon from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Freeman and Williams were killed when the SUV they were in crashed into a bridge on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh at 80 mph on Sunday, October 17. Investigators later said the SUV was stolen and none of the five teenagers inside were wearing seatbelts.
Funerals held for two of 5 teens killed when SUV crashed on Capital Boulevard
TEEN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News