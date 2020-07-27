Former UNCW professor Mike Adams' death in North Carolina home ruled a suicide, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The death of a former UNCW professor found in his New Hanover County home has been ruled a suicide, according to county deputies.

Mike Adams was found dead in his home Thursday during a welfare call, according to ABC-affiliate WWAY.

Deputies said Adams had not been seen or heard for a few days. After gaining entry, New Hanover deputies said Adams was found shot in a bedroom.

The medical examiner has confirmed Adams' death as a suicide, New Hanover Sheriff's Office told WWAY.

Adams, who taught sociology and criminology at the university, retired early after backlash from a racially charged social media post in which he called Gov. Roy Cooper "Massa Cooper."

After the controversy, UNC-Wilmington said it faced three options: Keep Adams as a faculty member, fire him six years after he won a $700,000 First Amendment lawsuit against the school, or see if he would retire.

Adams decided to retire. He agreed to retire August 1 and the university agreed to give him a $504,702 settlement for lost salary and lost retirement benefits.

In late May, Adams tweeted that he dined with six men at a six-seat table and "felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina." He then wrote: "Massa Cooper, let my people go!" He announced his retirement in June after a petition calling for his firing received more than 60,000 signatures.

UNCW Division of Academic Affairs issued this message to the college's community:
"It is with sadness that we share the news that the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation involving Dr. Mike Adams, professor of criminology. Please keep his friends and loved ones in your thoughts. Students may call the University Counseling Center (910.962.3746) for grief support; faculty and staff can seek support through the Employee Assistance Program."

