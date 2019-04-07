water rescue

Missing kayaker in Moore County rescued, officials say

Missing kayaker found in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A kayaker who went missing after falling out of a kayak Saturday evening in Deep River was found safe, Moore County officials said.

Authorities say four people were kayaking on the river near Highway 22 and three of them fell out of their kayaks and swam to shore. One of the four went missing in the process.

The three remaining people called 911 shortly after.

Highfalls Fire and Rescue, Robbins Fire and Rescue, Moore County Public Safety, Moore County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter responded.

The missing male kayaker was found on the water by the helicopter and was rescued by the Moore County Water Rescue Unit.

The man was transported for medical evaluation but sustained no significant injuries, officials said.
