Wake County boy reported missing after not getting on bus, seen running into woods: Sheriff

Wake County Sheriff said the 9-year-old walked to school bus stop at Questor Lane and Outrigger in Wendell and did not get on the bus.

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy who left his home Tuesday morning heading to bus stop and is now considered missing.

According to a release, Bentley Stancil walked to his school bus stop at Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive. The sheriff's office said the boy did not get on the bus.

Around 10 a.m., the boy was seen running into the wooded area across the street from Questor Lane near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard, the sheriff's office said.

Bentley Stancil was last seen Tuesday morning near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard in Wendell. Wake County Sheriff's Office

Bentley is described as 4-7, weighing 75-80 pounds. He has dirty blonde hair and a close/buzz haircut.

He has brown eyes and wears glasses with red frames.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff's Office at (919) 856-6911.