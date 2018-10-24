MOORE COUNTY NEWS

Moore County charter school closed after sheds behind building catch fire

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) --
A charter school in Moore County is closed until Friday after the two storage sheds behind the school caught fire Tuesday night, officials said.

Fire crews said flames broke out just before 11 p.m. at the STARS Charter School in Vass.

Authorities said two storage sheds and a small tractor caught fire behind the school.

Several windows were broken out by the heat of the flames; however, the fire did not spread to the classrooms or auditorium.

Officials are still trying to determine what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.
