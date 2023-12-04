1 year later: Moore County power grid suspect still on the loose

Sunday marks one year since the criminal attack on a Duke Energy power grid substation that left thousands of people in Moore County in the dark.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday marks one year since the criminal attack on a Duke Energy power grid substation that left thousands of people in Moore County in the dark.

The power outage lasted for five days as community residents and businesses struggled to make it through each day without power and no clear explanation of why such an attack would occur.

"At the time we assumed it would be a normal routine outage," said Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks. "We referred to it initially as vandalism because we didn't know if it was people out having fun, ya know not that that's a fun thing, but people causing mischief or if, in fact, this was something more intentional."

Responding officials worked frantically to follow clues and leads but ultimately came up short.

"We did see evidence of gunfire at the scene and that quickly began to change the posture as the evening progressed into one an active situation that involved a threat to the grid," said Brooks. "This was an attack on a community. This was an attack on our employees who live and work in that community. So it's personal."

RELATED: Vehicle of interest released in Moore County gunfire 'targeted' power grids attack

In the months following the attack, the North Carolina Governor's Office, Moore County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and Duke Energy have collectively offered a $100,000 reward for information leading up to an arrest.

To date, no arrests have been made.

However, the FBI recently said they have information to believe a 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey was seen near both attacked substations around the time of the event.

In a Facebook post, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields wrote, "I want to assure you our investigation into the power attacks has not stopped. My Detectives and our partners at the FBI continue to work tirelessly on this case."

Additionally, Brooks said, "The reality is sometimes these types of things are hard and we know our law enforcement agencies are doing everything they can to follow the clues and find those responsible. We want to do everything we can to be helpful and provide information in their work."