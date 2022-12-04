Intentional vandalism knocked out multiple substations in Moore County, 38,000 people without power

Acts of intentional vandalism caused ten of thousands of people in Moore County to sleep Saturday night without power.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Acts of intentional vandalism caused ten of thousands of people in Moore County to sleep Saturday night without power.

Moore County Sheriff's Office said the outages began just after 7 p.m. because of damaged caused at multiple substations in the county.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the mass outage is currently believed to have been caused by a criminal act. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff's Office at 910-947-2931.

Approximately 38,000 people lost power and were forced to deal with the overnight freezing temperatures. Duke Energy said it expects to have power restored Sunday night around 10.

Public safety officials in Moore County asked those affected in a tweet to refrain from calling 911 to report an emergency.