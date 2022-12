Thousands without power in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people across Moore County are without power Saturday.

The outage was first reported just after 8:30 p.m.

Duke Energy is working with law enforcement to find out a cause and to restore power.

Power is expected to be restored Sunday night.

Public safety officials in Moore County asked those affected in a tweet to refrain from calling 911 to report an emergency.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.