Where to get food, showers, phone charging and other resources in Moore County

People living in Moore County are banding together to cope with widespread power outages caused by a targeted attack on area substations.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Moore County continues to struggle with the effects of a prolonged power outage, some resources are in place to help residents manage.

Folks who have no place to stay can visit a shelter at the Moore County Sports Complex - Recreation Center at 155 Hillcrest Park Lane in Carthage. Call (910) 947-6317 for transportation to the shelter.

Other resources:

The Southern Pines Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday with power but no internet service.

The First Baptist Church in Pinehurst at 7373 NC Hwy 211, West End has power, along with the availability of a shower trailer and a laundry unit.

The Sandhills Baptist Association at 5254 US Hwy 15-501 in Carthage is open and available for any device charging needs. A shower unit will be set up at 11 a.m.

The First Baptist Church of Aberdeen at 700 North Sandhills Blvd in Aberdeen has a shower and a laundry unit available as well.

Grace Church Southern Pines will have lunch, hot drinks, and charging stations. They will be open Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m.

New Covenant Fellowship in Carthage will have soup and sandwiches on Tuesday beginning at noon.

Yates Thagard Baptist Church in Whispering Pines will offer a Mexican dinner for the church family and the community. Food will be served beginning at 5 p.m. until supplies are exhausted.

Roseland United Methodist Church at 181 Roseridge Road will be open from 9 a.m. until noon for phone charging, internet access and free coffee.

The six Food Lion locations in the county are set to distribute free water to county residents. Each family can receive one case of water, while supplies last.

Pick up your case of water beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last at any of the Food Lion locations:

1680 NC Hwy 5 Ste 90, Aberdeen, NC 28315

1832 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, NC 28315

7475 NC Hwy 22, Carthage, NC 28327

1005 Monroe St., Carthage, NC 28327

1075 7 Lakes Dr., Seven Lakes, NC 27376

10205 US 15-501 Hwy. Unit 37, Southern Pines NC 28387

More food options

Aberdeen Elementary, 503 North Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, will have drive-through service.

Hillcrest Sports Complex: 155 Hillcrest Park Lane, Carthage, will be an outside service managed in the Public Safety Commercial Kitchen Trailer. Pick up only.

Southern Pines Fire Station 82: 7850 NC Hwy 22, Carthage, will have inside service managed in its commercial-grade kitchen. Pick up only.

Other services affected

Moore County Transportation Services will only operate to take clients scheduled for dialysis, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments.

Moore County Department of Aging services will not have home-delivered meals or Diners Club.

Call (910) 947-6317 for more information.

The Emergency Disaster Response from The Salvation Army of the Sandhills said Monday night that it will deploy staffers and equipment to the area.

"We are working closely with Moore County Emergency Management to ensure that our resources are provided when and where they are needed most," said Norman Zanders, Emergency Disaster Services Coordinator from The Salvation Army of the Sandhills. "Partnering with organizations such as Baptist Men and Methodist Men's Mission allows us to provide relief for a larger number of individuals in need."