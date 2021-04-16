fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in collision with cement truck in southern Wake County

EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in collision with cement truck in southern Wake Co.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a cement truck in southern Wake County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at U.S. 401 and Ransdell Road. On arrival. first responders pronounced the driver dead.

The crash closed U.S. 401 toward Fuquay-Varina near Wake Tech Community College.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfuquay varinawake countytraffic fatalitiesfatal crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcycleswake county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
One dead after motorcycle collides with SUV in Johnston County
Newton Grove officer killed in Sampson Co. crash days before birthday
23-year-old dead, baby injured in Johnston County crash
Wrong way driver on US 70 hits, kills another driver
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zillow: 31% of Raleigh homes sold above listing price in December
How North Carolina is already seeing the impact of climate change
Court backlog from COVID devastates North Carolina families
Body found by Fayetteville creek identified as missing man
2 transgender women killed in separate shootings at Charlotte hotels: Police
'There is some level of distrust': No county is free of vaccine hesitancy
Pop-up skating event rolling into Raleigh Convention Center
Show More
Video: Durham driver narrowly escapes as tree crashes into road
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Police kill man who opened fire outside San Antonio airport
Local RV industry booms during COVID-19 pandemic
29-year-old man found shot dead in car in Durham, police say
More TOP STORIES News