Moulin Rouge at DPAC

Durham

Durham

Friday, April 28, 2023 6:10PM
Moulin Rouge at DPAC
Tickets are on sale now for Moulin Rouge at DPAC.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tickets are on sale for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at DPAC.

The musical premiered in 2018 and has received 14 nominations and won 10 Tony Awards.

The show runs May 3 -May 14. Tickets are still available. More information here.

