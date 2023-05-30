Protect your money and goods when moving with these tips

When you move, you're trusting a mover with all of your things, so it's key to do your research.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- May is known as National Moving Month as it's a popular time for moves. When you move, you're trusting a mover with all of your things, so it's key to do your research and not hire anyone based merely on a good price.

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson investigated a moving company that picked up the items for a cross-country move from California to Apex but then the couple here in the Triangle never got their goods for months until Wilson got involved.

In another case, Wilson investigated a mover, whose price doubled from the original quote when he picked up the items, and then when it came time to deliver, never showed.

That's why it's so important to do your research before your hire a mover. Make sure you get these estimates and know the difference between binding, which is a guaranteed price versus non-binding. Which is just an estimate and can change.

Meredith Radford with the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) says, "Pay in a way that is safe. So if you can pay with a credit card it's very important." Radford also says to make sure the contract is specific when it comes to dates of pickup and delivery.

Also, make sure you and the mover document all of the items they're moving. "It's important to take inventory of the items that you own, that you are getting moved so you know what your stuff is worth and you can have insurance that covers it appropriately," Radford adds.

Insuring your move is key. It's typically limited to 60 cents a pound, which does not cover replacement. If you want full coverage, you will have to pay more for that.