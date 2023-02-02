  • Watch Now

National Wear Red Day arrives to raise awareness for heart disease, stroke in women

Thursday, February 2, 2023 7:26PM
The first Friday in February means it's National Wear Red Day!

The first Friday in February means it's National Wear Red Day!

We wear the color red in order to raise and spread awareness in an effort to help eradicate heart disease and stroke in millions of women all over the nation.

