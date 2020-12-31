Nash County deputies searching for vehicles of interest in suspicious death case

CASTALIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County deputies are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two vehicles of interest possibly involved in a suspicious death in Castalia.Deputies were dispatched to the 8300 block of North NC-58 in reference to a brush fire. On arrival, officers found the body of a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.The man has not been identified at this time.Authorities are now searching for a black Dodge Charger with black rims and a blue Hyundai Elantra with Florida tags.Anyone with information on the two vehicles or has information on the suspicious death is asked to contact the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.