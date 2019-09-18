opioids

NC Attorney General targets family behind OxyContin in lawsuit

By
North Carolina's attorney general is the latest to file a lawsuit against the family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma as part of an effort to address the opioid epidemic.

Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy as part of opioid crisis lawsuits

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in North Carolina court names eight members of the Sackler family as defendants.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein alleged that the family members directed the company to deceptively market OxyContin while making billions of dollars in profits for themselves.

The suit names Richard Sackler, Mortimer Sackler, Jonathan Sackler, Kathe Sackler, Ilene Sackler Lefcourt, Beverly Sackler, Theresa Sackler, and David Sackler.

"The Sackler family helped create and fuel the opioid crisis - a crisis that is leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake," Stein said in a statement. "Too many North Carolinians have died, too many families have been torn apart, and too many communities are shattered."

North Carolina previously sued the company itself, and a number of other states have also sued the family.

"We have been negotiating with Purdue and the Sacklers for months, but so far, the Sacklers have not been willing to put meaningful skin in the game to help clean up the mess they've helped create," said Stein. "They've been preparing for this moment for years - extracting billions out of Purdue and stuffing it into their own coffers."

The company has filed for bankruptcy and is working on a multibillion-dollar settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits.

Representatives for the Sackler family didn't immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press asking for comment about the North Carolina lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclawsuitopioids
Copyright © 2019 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
OPIOIDS
OxyContin maker Purdue agrees to tentative settlement: Attorneys
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
Man runs 27 hours to celebrate 27 years of sobriety
I-Team: Durham County latest to sue Big Pharma over opioid crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apex black travel company being investigated after vacation disasters
Investigators: Granville Co. sheriff indicted in plot to kill deputy
Wake County Spelling Bee in jeopardy after losing sponsor
NC mom accuses daycare of neglect after baby suffers skull fracture
NC A&T student from Raleigh critical after being hit by car in Greensboro
KFC offering new fried chicken and doughnut sandwich
Fayetteville State beefing up patrols after campus shooting
Show More
Johnston County man charged in 2001 sexual assault of minor
Raleigh mom seeks answers after son gunned down steps from home
Study shows which major airlines have cleanest, dirtiest water
Woman accused of threatening to shoot up old school
Great Wolf Lodge responds to rumors of location near Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News