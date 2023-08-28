Durham Public Schools students head back to class; What parents need to know

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools (DPS) students who are on the traditional calendar will head back to class on Monday, August 28.

Whether year-round or traditional calendar, more than 31,000 students attend classes at DPS.

Students who attend the new Northern High School won't start classes until Thursday, August 31. An open house for parents and students is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

DPS announced the delay last week and said it was because of limited access for staff to prepare classrooms. A storm that hit Durham hard was partly to blame as schools and many areas were without power for nearly three days.

"Our excitement hasn't waned. We're eager to start the new year with our Northern Knights, and anticipate walking the new halls together," said NHS principal Danny Gilfort.

What to know as students on traditional calendar head back to school

Transportation for DPS students

If your child rides the bus, they're asked to be at their designated bus stop five minutes early.

School Lunch

DPS posts the school lunch menu monthly. They have to follow the USDA guidelines for menu options.

Need to apply for free/reduced lunch for your child click here

To put money on your child's lunch account click here

Deadline looming to register your child for after-school programs

See the morning and afternoon bell schedules for all grade levels

All students must have the required vaccines 30 days after school starts. Here's a look at the NCDHHSS list of required immunizations by grade level

Here's a quick link to see the school calendar that includes holidays, early release dates and teacher workdays

