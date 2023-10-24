Man wins big on Cash 5 lottery ticket he bought after his favorite football team lost

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A football fan in Cary is doing a touchdown dance even though his favorite team lost the game.

Stephen Latson danced all the way to the NC Education Lottery (NCEL) headquarters and then the bank after realizing he owned a winning Cash 5 ticket.

You might be asking how this is related to his favorite football team losing.

Latson told lottery officials he left a football game disappointed after his team (which was not named in the news release) lost the game, last Saturday. On the way home, he decided to buy some Cash 5 tickets and scored a $394,216 jackpot win in the Tuesday, October 17 drawing.

"Well unfortunately my team didn't win, but I did," Latson told NCEL officials.

Latson bought his lucky ticket from the Harris Teeter on Green Level Church Road in Cary. His Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. Two other tickets also matched all five numbers in the $1.18 million drawing so each winner received $394,216.

Latson arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh but had no idea how much he actually won.

"I didn't think I won anywhere near that much," he said. "It was a pleasant surprise that's for sure."

He took home $280,881 after the required taxes were deducted.

"I was not expecting that," he said. "It wasn't even part of my thought process."

Latson said he will use his winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.

Powerball Winners

James Blalock got some extra money to spend during the holiday. Blalock won a $100,000 Powerball prize after spending an extra dollar for a $3 Power Play ticket.

Blalock said he bought his lucky ticket from Short Stop on Carbonton Road in Sanford. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 18 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Lightning 7 Scratch-off winner

Betty Montgomery took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won the top prize.

Her Lightning 7s bagged her a $200,000 win! She said she bought the ticket at the Country Mart on N.C. 242 North in Benson.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Montgomery took home $142,501.

Other Lottery Winners in NC

Durham dad can help daughter buy home with $2 million scratch-off win

Powerball ticket sold in North Carolina bags $1 million win

Woman wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket in Vance County

Orange County farmer wins six-figure lottery prize for the second time